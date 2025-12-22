Is the US heading toward military strikes in Venezuela?

Trump’s goal, Ian says, is to remove Maduro without putting US troops on the ground, ideally by pressuring Venezuela’s military to turn on him. The strategy carries risks: civilian casualties, increased migration, and long-term damage to Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. But with limited international pushback and strong support among Trump’s base, Ian argues the White House is likely to push further.
Unless Maduro exits under pressure, Ian warns, US strikes inside Venezuela now look increasingly likely.
Keep reading...
Show less