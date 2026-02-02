Latest Stories

Shanmugaratnam believes we need to construct a new world order that addresses shared challenges in areas like trade and climate, while looking out for the well-being of their own people. One way that Singapore is future-proofing its economy is a national focus on AI and development of human capital. Singapore is a global tech hub, with nearly 60% AI diffusion. But the benefits of AI need to be distributed evenly across society, so Singapore is proactively preparing its workforce, particularly white-collar workers, for disruptions from AI to keep its economy competitive.

“Every city or economy that's more exposed to AI is going to face a challenge,” says President Shanmugaratnam “Singapore’s advantage, however, is that we are small, we are very open, and we rely on technology as a source of competitiveness.”