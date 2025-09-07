How AI is transforming medicine, and the cancer fight

In 1971, President Nixon declared a “War on Cancer.” Fifty years and billions in research later, the disease still kills 1,700 Americans a day—and survival often depends on income, race, and access to care. But could artificial intelligence finally give humanity the upper hand?

On the latest episode of GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with cancer researcher and bestselling author Siddhartha Mukherjee to explore how AI is changing the trajectory of modern medicine. From early detection and diagnostics to drug discovery and personalized treatment, Mukherjee believes we're entering a new era in the fight against cancer.

“The machine learns it, and it learns it forever,” Mukherjee says, describing how AI can now generate new chemical compounds that have never existed—potentially designing cancer drugs from scratch. “You don’t need to train a new generation of chemists. The machine will now learn it for eternity.”

Mukherjee explains how this generative power can unlock faster, cheaper breakthroughs across all stages of cancer treatment—from identifying new carcinogens like “forever chemicals” to tailoring therapies to a patient’s specific biology. For a disease that touches almost every family, these advances aren’t just technological—they’re deeply personal.

