Israel has never been more isolated. And Netanyahu has never been stronger.

Trump described the moment as “beyond very close” to ending the war.



But the optics mask a deeper reality: Israel, under Netanyahu’s leadership, has never looked as powerful—or as alone. As Western governments embrace Palestinian statehood, Gulf states hedge quietly, and international institutions push back, Israel strides forward on its own increasingly narrow diplomatic path.



On the latest episode of GZERO World, Ian Bremmer talks with Aaron David Miller, former US peace negotiator and long-time Middle East watcher, about how this paradox came to be—and why Israel’s strength right now may be its greatest vulnerability.

Miller argues that Trump’s plan is less about peacemaking and more about reshaping alliances. Netanyahu is betting everything on U.S. support, even as Israel drifts away from the global consensus. Regional players remain silent. Arab states won’t impose real costs. And Israel’s diplomatic isolation deepens, even as it projects military resolve.



“He knows what Trump is capable of because he sees part of himself in Trump. He needs Trump,” Miller says.



