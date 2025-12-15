Latest Stories

At a time when Americans don’t agree on much, one unlikely institution still commands broad trust: Wikipedia. On GZERO World, how the crowdsourced encyclopedia has survived two decades of culture wars, misinformation, and declining trust in traditional media—and whether it can continue to do so in the age of artificial intelligence.

Wikipedia has become part of the internet’s core infrastructure, relied on by students, journalists, and AI systems alike. But that trust is under pressure. Wales addresses growing criticism from across the political spectrum, including accusations of ideological bias and controversy surrounding Wikipedia’s coverage of the war in Gaza. He argues that Wikipedia’s strength lies in its decentralized model and its commitment to describing debates rather than taking sides. “We should absolutely report what people are saying,” Wales explains, “but for Wikipedia to speak in its own voice requires an extremely high bar.”



Bremmer and Wales also explore how AI is reshaping the information ecosystem. While large language models already rely heavily on Wikipedia, Wales says the platform is cautiously experimenting with AI tools that preserve transparency, attribution, and independence. In a digital world that feels increasingly centralized, algorithm-driven, and toxic, Wales makes the case that Wikipedia’s open, community-governed approach remains not just relevant, but essential.

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube.Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).