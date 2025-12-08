Trump’s new national security strategy targets Europe

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks the Trump administration’s new national security strategy, particularly its heightened focus on Europe.
He says that the document’s frequent references to Europe signal a strategic reassessment of transatlantic ties, stressing that “an exit from Europe and certainly a weaker EU would be in American interests." Ian also notes Russia’s response, pointing out that the Kremlin’s alignment with the US strategy.
With new voices shaping American policy, he warns that the coming months will test how Europe and the United States navigate emerging points of tension ahead.
