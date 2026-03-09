Latest Stories

Skip to content
GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

Trump's tariff pivot after SCOTUS rulingplay icon

Trump's tariff pivot after SCOTUS ruling

By striking down key tariffs, the Supreme Court delivered a rare rebuke to President Trump’s trade agenda. Despite the ruling, the administration quickly pivoted, invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act to keep its tariffs program alive. Ian Bremmer sits down with economists Paul Krugman and Scott Lincicome to discuss what comes next.

Companies could still seek refunds if the new measures are challenged, with estimates of up to $175 billion in duties at stake. “We’re not talking about a few bucks here and there,” says Scott Lincicome. “Penn Wharton budget guys said it could be up to 175 billion in duties that are going to need to be refunded for certain companies.”

Economist Paul Krugman emphasizes that while legal battles grab headlines, the broader public impact is what matters politically. “Even if people say they oppose free trade in theory, tariffs themselves are wildly unpopular,” he says. With midterm elections looming, the administration faces the challenge of defending its trade agenda while voters feel the real-world effects.

