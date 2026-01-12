Latest Stories

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer is joined by Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego, who warns that the White House has no clear plan for Venezuela’s future. Gallego describes a “wait and see” posture amongst the GOP members Congress, growing concern about deeper US involvement, and bipartisan efforts to reassert congressional authority through War Powers Resolutions. He also raises alarms about spillover effects, including fears that after Venezuela, other places like Greenland could be next. “After we saw what happened in Venezuela,” Gallego says, “we can’t really take any chances that these guys are going to do something really crazy there.”



Later, Bremmer speaks with political theorist Frank Fukuyama, who argues that removing Maduro was never going to be enough. Venezuela’s authoritarian system, he explains, doesn’t revolve around one man but a broader criminal network that remains firmly in place. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” Fukuyama says. “This is a nation-building exercise.” Drawing lessons from Iraq and Afghanistan, he warns that legitimacy, not military success, is what determines whether a country can hold together. Without it, the risks extend far beyond Venezuela, threatening regional stability, NATO cohesion, and the global order the US once helped sustain.