Will "AI euphoria" crash the markets?

Could another financial crash be looming—and would we even see it coming? On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with New York Times journalist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin to explore lessons from the Great Depression and the risks hiding in today’s economy. Sorkin’s new book, 1929: The Story of the Greatest Crash in American History, chronicles not just the initial collapse of the stock market, but the string of policy failures that followed—turning a crash into a crisis that scarred a generation.





“We're not going to have another 1929,” Sorkin says, “but I think it's very possible. Actually, I would argue it's almost impossible for us not to have another 1999.” He sees eerie parallels between the past and the present: massive speculative investments, surging inequality, and a public increasingly disconnected from financial realities. But one thing stands out today: silence. Sorkin warns that many CEOs and financial leaders, despite recognizing the risks, are unwilling to speak out publicly. “If we ever get to a moment where we need to make very difficult decisions,” he says, “are there going to be leaders willing to stand up and explain what needs to happen?”

From invisible debt in private credit markets to the unsustainable business models of leading AI firms, Sorkin and Bremmer explore whether we're ignoring the warning signs once again—and what it would take to avert the next big crash.