Latest Stories

What happens when AI becomes smarter than humans? On GZERO World, Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the ‘Godfather of AI,’ joins Ian Bremmer to talk about how the technology he helped create could wipe out millions of jobs, destabilize societies, and eventually take over. Hinton helped build the neural network that led to today’s generative AI tools like ChatGPT. That work won him the 2024 Nobel Prize in physics. But the godfather has become a whistleblower. Now he warns AI could wipe out humanity completely.
"AI going to be much smarter than us. We are not going to be fully in control anymore," warns Hinton, "If they do get smarter than us, I think there's a significant chance they'll take over."
