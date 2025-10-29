October 29, 2025
Putting "power back into people" with AI
"We don’t want an outcome where everyone in the world is not participating equally in this opportunity economy that’s coming from AI,” says Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair of the Responsible AI Future Foundation. Speaking with GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis, Shields emphasizes that responsible AI must deliver impact.
Her foundation aims to help nations in the Global South build sovereign AI systems to bridge the gap in AI advancements and promote equitable access to cutting-edge technology.
Shields also warns of AI’s darker side, noting its role in amplifying online harms for children and calling for a universal “age signal” to make digital spaces safer. Still, she remains optimistic: “We can do things so much more efficiently, so much more humanely, and in ways that put power back into people.”
