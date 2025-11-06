Responsible AI for a digital world
How do we ensure AI is trustworthy in an era of rapid technological change?
Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair of the Responsible AI Future Foundation, says it starts with principles of responsible AI and a commitment to ethical development.
Shields explains that her foundation’s work “is about empowering everyone equally and enabling others to level up and be part of this revolution,” highlighting its focus on guiding the ethical development and use of AI.
She emphasizes the critical importance of information integrity, warning that AI systems trained on social media data risk amplifying conspiracy theories and divisive content. Reflecting on her experience at Meta, Shields notes, “Models that are trained with social media data… will further embed and create communities where people are… exposed to damaging content,” underscoring the need for transparency and awareness in AI-generated information.
Shields shared these insights at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit panel “Bringing AI Technology, Trust, and Talent to the World,” part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series in partnership with Microsoft, which brings together global leaders to discuss the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.