Responsible AI for a digital world

November 06, 2025
GZERO Media
Responsible AI for a digital worldplay icon

How do we ensure AI is trustworthy in an era of rapid technological change?

Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair of the Responsible AI Future Foundation, says it starts with principles of responsible AI and a commitment to ethical development.

Shields explains that her foundation’s work “is about empowering everyone equally and enabling others to level up and be part of this revolution,” highlighting its focus on guiding the ethical development and use of AI.

She emphasizes the critical importance of information integrity, warning that AI systems trained on social media data risk amplifying conspiracy theories and divisive content. Reflecting on her experience at Meta, Shields notes, “Models that are trained with social media data… will further embed and create communities where people are… exposed to damaging content,” underscoring the need for transparency and awareness in AI-generated information.

Shields shared these insights at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit panel “Bringing AI Technology, Trust, and Talent to the World,” part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series in partnership with Microsoft, which brings together global leaders to discuss the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Agentic AI: How it could reshape identity and politicsplay icon

Agentic AI: How it could reshape identity and politics

As AI begins to understand us better than we understand ourselves, who will decide how it shapes our world? Ian Bremmer cautions, "The winner or the winners are going to determine in large part what society looks like, what the motivating ideologies are."

How society plays an active role in shaping the future with AIplay icon

How society plays an active role in shaping the future with AI

Who really shapes and influences the development of AI? The creators or the users? Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42 argues it’s both. “I actually do not subscribe that the creators have so much control they can program every intent into this technology so users can only just respond and be part of that design,” he explains at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit.

The three skills everyone needs to thrive in the AI eraplay icon

The three skills everyone needs to thrive in the AI era

As artificial intelligence transforms work, how do organizations equip people with the skills to thrive? Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, says the answer lies in understanding a new landscape of AI skills.

Inclusion by design: Rebeca Grynspan on AI, inequality & global reformplay icon

Inclusion by design: Rebeca Grynspan on AI, inequality & global reform

At the 2025 Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit, UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan warns that without deliberate action, the world’s poorest countries risk exclusion from the AI revolution. “There is no way that trickle down will make the trick,” she tells GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis. “We have to think about inclusion by design."

AI & Society

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

