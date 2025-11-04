Inclusion by design: Rebeca Grynspan on AI, inequality & global reform
As AI reshapes the global economy, who gets left behind and how can developing nations catch up?
At the 2025 Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit, UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan warns that without deliberate action, the world’s poorest countries risk exclusion from the AI revolution. “There is no way that trickle down will make the trick,” she tells GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis. “We have to think about inclusion by design.”
Grynspan stresses that financing and investment, not just aid, are critical: “3.4 billion people live in countries spending more on debt service than on health or education.” She calls for the World Bank and IMF to “assume more risk” to help scale private investment in developing economies.
Despite rising tariffs and trade tensions, she notes trade remains resilient driven by digital services, AI innovation, and the growing need for smarter global cooperation.
