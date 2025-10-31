Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy
In an era characterized by rapid technological advancement, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence present both challenges and opportunities.
At the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis engages in an insightful conversation with Dame Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Lisa Monaco, President of Global Affairs at Microsoft, discussing strategies for a secure digital future.
Ardern reflects on the Christchurch terrorist attacks and the subsequent global initiative she led, known as "The Christchurch Call," aimed at eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online. She asserts, "We can't let crisis be the catalyst for future cooperation," highlighting the need for cross-sector collaboration to counter online extremism.
Monaco examines the shifting cyber landscape, observing, "AI is both a tool and a weapon," and emphasizes the importance of a coordinated international response.
The panel discussion sheds light on proactive measures and partnerships necessary for safeguarding digital spaces and ensuring democratic integrity.
