Rebeca Grynspan on reforming the UN for a new era

November 07, 2025
GZERO Media
Rebeca Grynspan on reforming the UN for a new eraplay icon
As the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary, UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan argues that reform must begin with recognizing how much the world has changed since 1945.

“The UN is unique ... but it’s not alone,” she says. Grynspan calls for a smarter, more collaborative multilateral system that focuses on the global challenges only the UN can solve, while empowering countries, regions, and institutions that now have the capacity to act.

This conversation was recorded at the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit as part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, presented in partnership with Microsoft, which brings together global leaders to explore the intersections of geopolitics, technology, and society.

