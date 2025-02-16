Menu Icon
Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

February 16, 2025
GZERO Staff
Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

This provocative panel discussion was moderated by David Sanger, a White House and National Security Correspondent for The New York Times. It features GZERO and Eurasia Group Founder and President Ian Bremmer, Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and former US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.

The group gathered atop the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, home to the Munich Security Conference for six decades, at a critical time for Europe and the world. Following a stunning and controversial speech from US Vice President J.D. Vance and concern about the next steps on the road to a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, our Global Stage program broke down key takeaways from the 61st MSC. It illuminated the threat landscape online as cyber-attacks escalate globally.

This livestream discussion is part of the Global Stage series at the 2025 Munich Security Conference, presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft.


More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Afghanistan’s crisis deepens: Fawzia Koofi on Taliban rule and global responseplay icon

Afghanistan’s crisis deepens: Fawzia Koofi on Taliban rule and global response

“The Taliban’s war is against women,” Fawzia Koofi, former Afghan parliamentarian, and women’s rights activist, told GZERO’s Tony Maciulis on the sidelines of the 2025 Munich Security Conference.

The growing cyber threat: Ransomware, China, and state-sponsored attacksplay icon

The growing cyber threat: Ransomware, China, and state-sponsored attacks

"Ransomware attacks surged 252% last year—hospitals, schools, and local governments are paying the price," said Brad Smith, Microsoft vice chair and president, during a Global Stage discussion at the 2025 Munich Security Conference.

Trump's call with Putin is big win for Kremlinplay icon

Trump's call with Putin is big win for Kremlin

“We cannot afford to be reactive,” said Alina Polyakova, President and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), responding to the news of President Trump’s recent call with Vladimir Putin.

Groundbreaking AI projects showcased at AI Action Summit in Parisplay icon

Groundbreaking AI projects showcased at AI Action Summit in Paris

Inside the Grand Palais at the 2025 AI Action Summit, global leaders and innovators gathered to showcase how artificial intelligence is tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges. The Paris Peace Forum selected 50 groundbreaking AI projects from over 770 applicants across 111 countries for their potential to drive positive change, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis reports.

AI & Society

AI in 2025: The "new electricity" could create huge economic growth

AI in 2025: The "new electricity" could create huge economic growth

The AI economy

The AI economy

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

Why true AI progress is dependent on collective engagement

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

How AI is tackling food security, disaster response and other global challenges

