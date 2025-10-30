Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
Paris Peace ForumAbu Dhabi Global AI SummitIMF-World BankEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

Live premiere Nov. 3: Global Stage at the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit

October 30, 2025
GZERO Media
Live premiere from the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit | Global Stage: Bringing AI Technology, Trust, and Talent to the World" | Monday, November 3 | 11:00 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

LIVE PREMIERE: What does it take to build AI economies? Our global experts explore this question, touching on data infrastructure, skilling, and governance, in a conversation at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit.

Watch our live premiere of "Global Stage: Bringing AI Technology, Trust, and Talent to the World" on Monday, November 3, at 11:00 AM ET at gzeromedia.com/globalstage. The panel will be recorded live in front of an audience of global leaders, investors, and technologists attending the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit, presented by G42, Microsoft, the Responsible AI Future Foundation (RAIFF) AI Future Foundation (RAIFF), and Eurasia Group. The event will be held on November 2-3 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

The discussion will be moderated by CNN anchor Becky Anderson, and will feature a distinguished panel including Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair, Responsible AI Future Foundation; Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft; and Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42.

This livestream is the latest in the award-winning Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

Join us on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET at gzeromedia.com/globalstage to watch the live premiere.

Live Premiere from the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit | Global Stage: Bringing AI Technology, Trust, and Talent to the World

Add to Calendar

From Your Site Articles
abu dhabi global ai summitaiai accessartificial intelligencebecky andersonbrad smithglobal stageian bremmerjoanna shieldslivestreampeng xiaoskilling

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Watch: Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

Watch a replay of today's livestream: On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. Our livestream discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" examines these key issues, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

AI access, policy, and educationplay icon

AI access, policy, and education

As AI adoption accelerates globally, questions of equity and access are coming to the forefront. Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, Chris Sharrock, Vice President of UN Affairs and International Organizations at Microsoft, discusses the role of technology in addressing global challenges.

Why the UN needs women in leadershipplay icon

Why the UN needs women in leadership

Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says global leadership needs a different kind of leader.

Updating the UN at 80: A panel conversation from the 2025 Paris Peace Forumplay icon

Updating the UN at 80: A panel conversation from the 2025 Paris Peace Forum

As the UN reaches its 80th anniversary, pivotal questions arise: How can it evolve to address contemporary global challenges? What reforms are essential for maintaining its relevance? At the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, GZERO Media's Tony Maciulis led a lively panel discussion on the urgent need for organizational reform.

AI & Society

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo