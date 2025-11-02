November 02, 2025
How AI is transforming cybersecurity
"We are seeing adversaries act in increasingly sophisticated ways, at a speed and scale often fueled by AI in a way that I haven't seen before.” says Lisa Monaco, President of Global Affairs at Microsoft.
She notes that half of cyber incidents now involve ransomware or extortion and warns that attacks once considered business risks have become “a societal challenge,” targeting hospitals and critical systems with life-or-death consequences.
Monaco calls on governments, the private sector, and civil society to “pool our resources, pool our expertise” to build collective resilience against these growing threats.
She spoke with GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis at the 2025 Paris Peace Forum panel, “Collective Resilience in the Age of AI,” part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series with Microsoft.