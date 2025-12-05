Latest Stories

Is AI coming for your job or … not? On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer takes a look at whether the AI jobs apocalypse is truly upon us and the future of the global labor market. Plenty of companies have announced mass layoffs recently—Target, UPS, Microsoft, and IBM have all cut thousands of jobs. And many are pointing to ‘AI efficiency’ as the reason. But, so far, the data doesn’t show that AI is causing mass unemployment. Yes, certain sectors are getting squeezed by AI (entry-level coders, for example) but other factors, like tariffs, inflation, and US monetary tightening are also having a direct impact.