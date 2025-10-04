Did Netanyahu got everything he wanted in Gaza peace deal?

Netanyahu may not have looked thrilled next to Trump at the White House, but he walked away with nearly everything he wanted. So says Aaron David Miller, former US Middle East peace negotiator, who joins Ian Bremmer to break down the real calculus behind Trump’s so-called “landmark” Gaza peace plan.



“He has reframed, redefined Trump’s 20 points on core issues in terms that make it possible for him to make the argument that, in fact, he got just about everything he wanted,” Miller says.



In this clip, Miller unpacks why the Gulf states are falling in line, even after privately urging Trump not to release the plan in writing—and why their silence in the face of soaring civilian deaths in Gaza says more than any official statement.



“Not a single cost or consequence has been imposed by any Arab state on Israel or on the United States, which has enabled and acquiesced in Netanyahu’s strategy in Gaza,” Miller says. “They’ve done nothing. The Arab states are running scared of Trump.”

He also calls out European powers—France, Germany, and the UK—for what he calls “performative virtue signaling,” including symbolic recognitions of Palestinian statehood while continuing to buy Israeli weapons systems.



In the end, Miller argues, Trump’s plan may be more about appearances than peace—and Netanyahu knows how to spin it.

