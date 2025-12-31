Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Puppet Regime

PUPPET REGIME is GZERO's award-winning political satire series that uses puppets to parody world leaders. Now more than ever, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in reviewplay icon

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review

Some of the regime’s best moments — did we miss any? #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more PUPPET REGIME!

More from Puppet Regime

Putin's big holiday party mistake

Putin's big holiday party mistake

Crisis en Venezuela: Trump, Maduro, Xi, y Putin CANTAN!!!

Crisis en Venezuela: Trump, Maduro, Xi, y Putin CANTAN!!!

Turkeys reject Trump's pardon

Turkeys reject Trump's pardon

Bolsonaro reacts as Trump scraps Brazil tariffs

Bolsonaro reacts as Trump scraps Brazil tariffs

Trump, Zelensky, and Putin discuss Ukraine peace deal

Trump, Zelensky, and Putin discuss Ukraine peace deal

Putin wants Trump to DO IT

Putin wants Trump to DO IT

Democrats vote with Republicans: Spineless or Machiavellian?

Democrats vote with Republicans: Spineless or Machiavellian?

Podcast: Maduro appeals to his "friends"

Podcast: Maduro appeals to his "friends"

Trump and Putin’s Tomahawk song

Trump and Putin’s Tomahawk song

Puppet Regime Merch is HERE

Puppet Regime Merch is HERE

Netanyahu forced to apologize to Qatar

PUPPET REGIME: Netanyahu forced to apologize to Qatar

MBS headlines at the first ever Riyadh Comedy Festival!!!

MBS headlines at the first ever Riyadh Comedy Festival!!!

Putin hears he will lose all of Ukraine

PUPPET REGIME: Putin hears he will lose all of Ukraine

Putin, Lula, Xi, and Modi try to make a new order

Putin, Lula, Xi, and Modi try to make a new order

Trump orders Lula to free Bolsonaro

Trump orders Lula to free Bolsonaro

Putin and Xi on Jimmy Kimmel

Putin and Xi on Jimmy Kimmel

"Very unhappy" with Bibi

"Very unhappy" with Bibi

It's that time again!

It's that time again!

Putin and Xi ❤️ America

Putin and Xi ❤️ America

The Alyaska summit

The Alyaska summit

Xi wins prizes!!!!!

Xi wins prizes!!!!!

Deadline for Putin

Deadline for Putin

Trump comes out swinging

Trump comes out swinging

Trump and Zelensky (Cold)play Putin

Trump and Zelensky (Cold)play Putin

Tread on me (softly)

Tread on me (softly)

How Ayatollah got ghosted

How Ayatollah got ghosted

No Nobel Peace Prize???

No Nobel Peace Prize???

Abomination

Abomination

Hand over your badge and your chainsaw, Elon

Hand over your badge and your chainsaw, Elon

Putin loved the Jake Tapper book

Putin loved the Jake Tapper book

Trump discusses Vietnam VERY STRONGLY

Trump discusses Vietnam VERY STRONGLY

Trump x Khamenei nuclear duet

Trump x Khamenei nuclear duet

Finding America's most spineless

Finding America's most spineless

Trump responds to tariff concerns

Trump responds to tariff concerns

Trump & Elon's grand plan to liberate you EVEN MORE

Trump & Elon's grand plan to liberate you EVEN MORE

Angela Merkel is so over politics. Or is she?

Angela Merkel is so over politics. Or is she?

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire

Elon tries to DOGE China

Elon tries to DOGE China

Putin' It Out There: Bad neighbors

Putin' It Out There: Bad neighbors

World leaders give Valentine's advice

World leaders give Valentine's advice

Biden signs with a talent agency

Biden signs with a talent agency

Trump renames EVERYTHING

Trump renames EVERYTHING

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

Putin's New Year's wishes, again and again!

Putin's New Year's wishes, again and again!

About the Show

puppet_regime_1

Donald Trump, The Greatest American 2.0

The Donald is back in office, ready to claim and rename whatever he wants.

Watch now
puppet_regime_2

Vladimir Putin, Meddler-in-Chief

America’s most persistent troll also loves to dish ruthless advice on his own AMA public access show.

Watch now
puppet_regime_3

Mohammed bin Salman, The Crown Prince of Darkness

Just a regular guy who likes to tell jokes, make roasts, and order hits.

Watch now
puppet_regime_4

Narendra Modi, Saffron Minister of India

Aspiring nationalist strongman but also…. heartthrob Bollywood crooner!

Watch now
puppet_regime_5

Xi Jinping, President Emperor of the People's Republic of China

The big daddy of China, famous for his friendship with(out) limits.

Watch now
puppet_regime_6

Kim Jong-Un, The Supremest Leader

This finely-coiffed, short-tempered despot has his weaknesses: for surf rock, edibles, and Cardi B.

Watch now
puppet_regime_7

Volodymyr Zelensky, Humble President of Ukraine

Your friendly neighborhood freedom fighter, who could always use more ammo.

Watch now
puppet_regime_8

Elon Musk, Tech Support

The world's richest man and biggest fan of chainsaws.

Watch now

GZERO Series

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief