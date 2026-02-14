Latest Stories

Ian focuses on the Ukraine war, noting the pressure on Kyiv and the risk of a US-Russia deal: “Are the Europeans going to hold together if the Americans cut a deal with the Russians by themselves? People are skeptical.”

He also raises concerns about Europe’s economic and political cohesion: “Europe is 27 countries and they’re institutionally hobbled from all acting together.”

Ian concludes that while leaders understand the problems, “they have not settled on the nature of a solution,” leaving the future of transatlantic cooperation uncertain as the US continues to dominate the alliance’s agenda.