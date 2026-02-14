VIDEOSGZERO World with Ian BremmerQuick TakePUPPET REGIMEIan ExplainsGZERO ReportsAsk IanGlobal Stage
PODCASTSGZERO World PodcastNext Giant LeapThe Ripple Effect: Investing in Life SciencesLocal to global: The power of small businessEnergized: The Future of EnergyPatching the SystemLiving Beyond Borders
Site Navigation
Search
Human content, AI powered search.
Latest Stories
Sign up for GZERO Daily.
Get our latest updates and insights delivered to your inbox.
Global Stage: Live from Munich WATCH RECORDING
In this Quick Take from Munich, Ian Bremmer examines the state of the transatlantic alliance as the 62nd Munich Security Conference concludes. He points to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech, which “received a standing ovation,” but cautions that European expectations remain low.
Ian focuses on the Ukraine war, noting the pressure on Kyiv and the risk of a US-Russia deal: “Are the Europeans going to hold together if the Americans cut a deal with the Russians by themselves? People are skeptical.”
He also raises concerns about Europe’s economic and political cohesion: “Europe is 27 countries and they’re institutionally hobbled from all acting together.”
Ian concludes that while leaders understand the problems, “they have not settled on the nature of a solution,” leaving the future of transatlantic cooperation uncertain as the US continues to dominate the alliance’s agenda.
Keep reading...Show less
More from Quick Take
GZERO Series
© 2026 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
GZERO Daily: our free newsletter about global politics
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.