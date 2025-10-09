Trump's role in brokering Israel-Hamas deal

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Oct 09, 2025
After two years of war in Gaza, a ceasefire and peace deal may finally be within reach, and Ian Bremmer says former President Trump deserves credit for.
“Trump has announced an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire,” Ian explains. “It’s not done yet, but it’s a big deal.” With help from advisors Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Marco Rubio and quiet backing from Gulf states, Trump has reportedly convinced Hamas to release 48 hostages and Israel to scale back operations.
“If it happens,” Ian says, “it’s a breakthrough that Biden, the Gulf, and Europe couldn’t deliver. And that deserves recognition.”