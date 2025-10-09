Trump's role in brokering Israel-Hamas deal

After two years of war in Gaza, a ceasefire and peace deal may finally be within reach, and Ian Bremmer says former President Trump deserves credit for.

“Trump has announced an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire,” Ian explains. “It’s not done yet, but it’s a big deal.” With help from advisors Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Marco Rubio and quiet backing from Gulf states, Trump has reportedly convinced Hamas to release 48 hostages and Israel to scale back operations.

“If it happens,” Ian says, “it’s a breakthrough that Biden, the Gulf, and Europe couldn’t deliver. And that deserves recognition.”