Israel is facing real consequences over Gaza annexation plans

Since the onset of its war in Gaza, Israel has operated without meaningful consequences. In this week’s Quick Take,explains how that may be changing. Pressure from the UAE,, and European governments could force Prime Ministerto rethink unilateral strategies.

“The UAE saying they’d leave the Abraham accords … that’s a consequence that matters,” Ian notes.

President Trump has also called West Bank annexation a “red line,” while European nations weigh boycotts, visa restrictions, and other steps that could leave Israelis feeling isolated. All this has the potential to undermine Netanyahu’s upcoming election chances.

“The elections won’t be about a Palestinian state, but they might be about Israel’s isolation.”