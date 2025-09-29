Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Israel is facing real consequences over Gaza annexation plans

Israel is facing real consequences over Gaza annexation plansplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
Since the onset of its war in Gaza, Israel has operated without meaningful consequences. In this week’s Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains how that may be changing. Pressure from the UAE, Trump, and European governments could force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rethink unilateral strategies.

“The UAE saying they’d leave the Abraham accords … that’s a consequence that matters,” Ian notes.

President Trump has also called West Bank annexation a “red line,” while European nations weigh boycotts, visa restrictions, and other steps that could leave Israelis feeling isolated. All this has the potential to undermine Netanyahu’s upcoming election chances.

“The elections won’t be about a Palestinian state, but they might be about Israel’s isolation.”

israelgazaisrael gaza warnetanyahubibitrumpabraham accordseuropeian bremmerannexationquick takeuae