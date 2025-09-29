Israel is facing real consequences over Gaza annexation plans

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Sep 29, 2025
Since the onset of its war in Gaza, Israel has operated without meaningful consequences. In this week’s Quick Take, Ian Bremmer explains how that may be changing. Pressure from the UAE, Trump, and European governments could force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rethink unilateral strategies.
“The UAE saying they’d leave the Abraham accords … that’s a consequence that matters,” Ian notes.
President Trump has also called West Bank annexation a “red line,” while European nations weigh boycotts, visa restrictions, and other steps that could leave Israelis feeling isolated. All this has the potential to undermine Netanyahu’s upcoming election chances.
“The elections won’t be about a Palestinian state, but they might be about Israel’s isolation.”