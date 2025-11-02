Is Abu Dhabi becoming the global capital of AI development?

Ian Bremmer shares an update from Abu Dhabi, a place he calls “the global capital for AI development.”



With affordable energy, huge data centers, and one of the highest AI adoption rates in the world (59% of the population already uses AI), the UAE is powering full speed into the AI future.

But to use artificial intelligence, reliable power grids are needed.

Ian warns, “Many nations are doing a poor job building out their electricity grids … that’s going to mean inflation … and competition between using power for AI or for your people. That’s already starting to happen in the United States.”

As AI adoption grows, the next big challenge won’t be innovation, it’ll be energy. Countries that can’t meet surging electricity demand risk political backlash and slower growth, while those investing now, like the UAE, will have a powerful advantage in the new global economy.