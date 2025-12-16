Trump, loyalty, and the limits of accountability

Reacting to Trump’s response to the killing of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Ian argues that the president’s remarks weren’t a slip but a feature. “I think it actually reflects who Trump is,” he says, adding that supporters should wrestle and “understand the totality of the man.”

Ian then turns to the Vanity Fair interview series with Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, calling it “the most remarkably honest coverage” of Trump’s second term from inside the administration. Her candor on tariffs, USAID, and Trump’s “vindictive” instincts, Ian notes, offers a rare glimpse of internal dissent that isn’t disloyalty.