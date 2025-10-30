What the Trump-Xi meeting means for US-China relations

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Oct 30, 2025
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer weighs in on the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea calling it “a truce, not a breakthrough.”
He explains, “It stabilizes the relationship… it brings us closer back to where we were before.” Key agreements include a one-year suspension of recent Chinese restrictions on rare earths, lowered tariffs, and renewed US soybean purchases.
But Ian notes that “there is still very much a movement longer term towards decoupling,” especially around tech.