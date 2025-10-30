What the Trump-Xi meeting means for US-China relations

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer weighs in on the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea calling it “a truce, not a breakthrough.”

He explains, “It stabilizes the relationship… it brings us closer back to where we were before.” Key agreements include a one-year suspension of recent Chinese restrictions on rare earths, lowered tariffs, and renewed US soybean purchases.



But Ian notes that “there is still very much a movement longer term towards decoupling,” especially around tech.