Latest Stories

After finishing 10–2 and missing the championship tournament, Notre Dame withdrew from bowl-game consideration altogether, a decision Ian says is less about football and more about branding, politics, and playing by your own rules. The school has already secured a special deal guaranteeing tournament entry next year if they finish in the top 12.

Ian jokes that Notre Dame’s strategy resembles American foreign policy: dominating the unranked, avoiding the toughest opponents, and still commanding all the airtime. "Maybe they are America’s team,” he says.