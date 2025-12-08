Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

ask ian

Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

Presented by

sponsor_image
Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rulesplay icon

Notre Dame, politics, and playing by their own rules

In this episode of "ask ian," Ian Bremmer breaks down Notre Dame football.
Keep reading...Show less

More from ask ian

Trump pulls US out of UNESCO, again

Trump pulls US out of UNESCO, again

Trump announces new plan to arm Ukraine

Trump announces new plan to arm Ukraine

China and Japan under pressure from Trump's tariff threats

China and Japan under pressure from Trump's tariff threats

Are NATO allies aligned on Iran?

Are NATO allies aligned on Iran?

Will Iran’s regime survive?

Will Iran’s regime survive?

Assassination attempt shakes Colombia's political landscape

Assassination attempt shakes Colombia's political landscape

Trump-Musk rift over Trump's "big, beautiful bill"

Trump-Musk rift over Trump's "big, beautiful bill"

Trump’s call with Putin fails to deliver Ukraine ceasefire

Trump’s call with Putin fails to deliver Ukraine ceasefire

What is Trump after in his latest Gulf states tour?

What is Trump after in his latest Gulf states tour?

Why Mark Carney’s victory won’t heal the US-Canada rift

Why Mark Carney’s victory won’t heal the US-Canada rift

Trump’s inaction on wrongful deportation may spark constitutional crisis

Trump’s inaction on wrongful deportation may spark constitutional crisis

Trump tariff is starting a US-China trade war

Trump tariff is starting a US-China trade war

What if Japan & South Korea sided with China on US tariffs?

What if Japan & South Korea sided with China on US tariffs?

US travel warnings issued by its closest allies

US travel warnings issued by its closest allies

US-Canada trade war helps Mark Carney's election prospects

US-Canada trade war helps Mark Carney's election prospects

Why Trump won’t break the Putin-Xi alliance

Why Trump won’t break the Putin-Xi alliance

Will Trump & Musk punish Brazil over Bolsonaro indictment?

Will Trump & Musk punish Brazil over Bolsonaro indictment?

Putin trolls Europe about "the master" Trump

Putin trolls Europe about "the master" Trump

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push

Meta scraps fact-checking program: What next?

Meta scraps fact-checking program: What next?

GZERO Series

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief