Trump’s East Wing demolition, Binance pardon, and tariffs on Canada

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Full Bio
Oct 27, 2025
While President Trump’s demolition of the White House East Wing dominates the headlines, Ian Bremmer says bigger stories are being overlooked.
Chief among them is Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, whose crypto platform underpins the Trump family’s digital currency. “The fact that this stinks to high heaven is of zero concern to Trump,” Ian says. “It makes the administration look like it’s for sale.”
There’s also Trump’s new 10% tariff on Canada, in retaliation for a Reagan clip aired by Ontario in US markets. “It’s a farce,” Ian adds. “There’s clearly no national emergency here.”