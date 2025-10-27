Trump’s East Wing demolition, Binance pardon, and tariffs on Canada

While President Trump’s demolition of the White House East Wing dominates the headlines, Ian Bremmer says bigger stories are being overlooked.

Chief among them is Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, whose crypto platform underpins the Trump family’s digital currency. “The fact that this stinks to high heaven is of zero concern to Trump,” Ian says. “It makes the administration look like it’s for sale.”

There’s also Trump’s new 10% tariff on Canada, in retaliation for a Reagan clip aired by Ontario in US markets. “It’s a farce,” Ian adds. “There’s clearly no national emergency here.”