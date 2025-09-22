Is Israel risking global isolation over Gaza?

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Sep 22, 2025
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks a tense UN High-Level Week dominated by Israel-Palestine.
“The two state solution…is dead,” Ian argues, with Netanyahu’s government opposing it and Europe shifting to recognition of Palestinian statehood.
At home, Israelis largely oppose a two state deal but “don’t want a forever war.” They want hostages freed and troops out which Ian says isn’t what the Israeli leadership is doing.
The pivotal question: will Netanyahu move toward formal West Bank annexation? Ian warns of sharp backlash from the UAE and says “many European states would start to put punitive, direct, bilateral economic measures… restrict investment and the like into Israel.”