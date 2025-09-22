Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Is Israel risking global isolation over Gaza?

Is Israel risking global isolation over Gaza?play icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks a tense UN High-Level Week dominated by Israel-Palestine.

“The two state solution…is dead,” Ian argues, with Netanyahu’s government opposing it and Europe shifting to recognition of Palestinian statehood.

At home, Israelis largely oppose a two state deal but “don’t want a forever war.” They want hostages freed and troops out which Ian says isn’t what the Israeli leadership is doing.

The pivotal question: will Netanyahu move toward formal West Bank annexation? Ian warns of sharp backlash from the UAE and says “many European states would start to put punitive, direct, bilateral economic measures… restrict investment and the like into Israel.”

gazapalestinehamasannexnetanyahuisrael