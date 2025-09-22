Is Israel risking global isolation over Gaza?

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks a tense UN High-Level Week dominated by Israel-Palestine.

“The two state solution…is dead,” Ian argues, with Netanyahu’s government opposing it and Europe shifting to recognition of Palestinian statehood.

At home, Israelis largely oppose a two state deal but “don’t want a forever war.” They want hostages freed and troops out which Ian says isn’t what the Israeli leadership is doing.

The pivotal question: will Netanyahu move toward formal West Bank annexation? Ian warns of sharp backlash from the UAE and says “many European states would start to put punitive, direct, bilateral economic measures… restrict investment and the like into Israel.”