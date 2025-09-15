Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Charlie Kirk's assassination will make things worse in the US

Charlie Kirk's assassination will make things worse in the USplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/

In the latest episode of Quick Take, Ian Bremmer denounces the assassination of Charlie Kirk, cautioning that it will deepen America’s political dysfunction rather than unite the country.

Ian says this is a stress test for an already fragile political system and that political violence is not a solution.

“If you think freedom of speech and the provision of justice is for you and not those you disagree with, you need to change,” says Ian. “Americans must learn from people we disagree with, not demonize them.”

Warning about the trend of violence for attention, Ian also explains the US can still learn about representative democracy, civil society, respect, compassion, and leadership from its counterparts. And the “only people who benefit are the ones that want to destroy the American system, those that want to use the violence to create a one-party system.”

charlie kirkian bremmerquick takeassassinationdemocracyamerican democracyviolencepolitical violencegun violence