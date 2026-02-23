Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

How Europe is moving on from Trump's Americaplay icon

How Europe is moving on from Trump's America

As Washington walks away from its postwar, European leaders—from Emmanuel Macron to Friedrich Merz—signaled something unexpected: they may be ready to move forward without the United States.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder to unpack what could be a historic turning point in the transatlantic alliance. “No, it’s not going to be the same as it’s been in the past decades,” Daalder says. “That’s gone.” But he argues this isn’t the end of the relationship, it’s a rebalancing that Europe should have begun years ago after what he calls decades of “unilateral disarmament.”

Keep reading...Show less

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

The state of global conflict in 2025

The state of global conflict in 2025

In Wikipedia We Trust?

In Wikipedia We Trust?

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks

'Godfather of AI' warns of existential risks

Could the US really invade Venezuela?

Could the US really invade Venezuela?

Will "AI euphoria" crash the markets?

Will "AI euphoria" crash the markets?

Is the US falling behind China?

Is the US falling behind China?

The dangers of unchecked AI

The dangers of unchecked AI

Republicans and Democrats are more divided than ever

Republicans and Democrats are more divided than ever

Did Netanyahu got everything he wanted in Gaza peace deal?

Did Netanyahu got everything he wanted in Gaza peace deal?

Putin's drone battle for Ukraine's skies

Putin's drone battle for Ukraine's skies

The world is on fire and the UN is running out of money

The world is on fire and the UN is running out of money

Will the clean energy revolution leave the US behind?

Will the clean energy revolution leave the US behind?

How AI is transforming medicine, and the cancer fight

How AI is transforming medicine, and the cancer fight

The global refugee crisis is at breaking point

The global refugee crisis is at breaking point

India vs. Pakistan: Rising tensions in South Asia

India vs. Pakistan: Rising tensions in South Asia

As Trump pressures universities, what's really at stake?

As Trump pressures universities, what's really at stake?

Are Trump's tariffs the end of the free trade era?

Are Trump's tariffs the end of the free trade era?

Is the US Intelligence community at a breaking point?

Is the US Intelligence community at a breaking point?

The dangerous new nuclear arms race

The dangerous new nuclear arms race

Iran was the clear loser of its war with Israel and the US. So, what happens next?

Iran was the clear loser of its war with Israel and the US. So, what happens next?

President Trump takes on the Judiciary

President Trump takes on the Judiciary

What’s behind Trump & Musk’s public feud?

What’s behind Trump & Musk’s public feud?

Could China invade Taiwan?

Could China invade Taiwan?

Can Pope Leo XIV heal the Church–and his own country?

Can Pope Leo XIV heal the Church–and his own country?

AI superintelligence is coming. Should we be worried?

AI superintelligence is coming. Should we be worried?

Why Sen. Chris Van Hollen stood up to Trump

Why Sen. Chris Van Hollen stood up to Trump

The battle for free speech in Donald Trump's America

The battle for free speech in Donald Trump's America

50 years after the Vietnam War

50 years after the Vietnam War

Will Russia agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine?

Will Russia agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine?

Larry Summers: Trump's trade war the "worst self-inflicted wound since WWII"

Larry Summers: Trump's trade war the "worst self-inflicted wound since WWII"

Can Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado unseat Nicolás Maduro?

Can Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado unseat Nicolás Maduro?

The rise of Elon Musk's DOGE under Trump

The rise of Elon Musk's DOGE under Trump

Trump’s trade war: Who really wins?

Trump’s trade war: Who really wins?

China’s next move

China’s next move

The fight to decide Ukraine's fate

The fight to decide Ukraine's fate

Defending Ukraine and Europe without the US

Defending Ukraine and Europe without the US

What if Palestinians want to leave Gaza?

What if Palestinians want to leave Gaza?

Who gets to decide Gaza's future?

Who gets to decide Gaza's future?

Trump's health agenda—from RFK Jr. to leaving WHO

Trump's health agenda—from RFK Jr. to leaving WHO

Europe's new future with Trump 2.0

Europe's new future with Trump 2.0

Big Tech under Trump 2.0

Big Tech under Trump 2.0

Francis Fukuyama on the new leaderless global order

Francis Fukuyama on the new leaderless global order

About the Show

about_gzero_world

Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

sponsor_image
Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief
Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage