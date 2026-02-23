Latest Stories

As Washington walks away from its postwar, European leaders—from Emmanuel Macron to Friedrich Merz—signaled something unexpected: they may be ready to move forward without the United States.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder to unpack what could be a historic turning point in the transatlantic alliance. “No, it’s not going to be the same as it’s been in the past decades,” Daalder says. “That’s gone.” But he argues this isn’t the end of the relationship, it’s a rebalancing that Europe should have begun years ago after what he calls decades of “unilateral disarmament.”