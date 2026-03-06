Latest Stories

Skip to content
Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff powerplay icon

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff power

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Donald Trump’s tariff strategy, ruling 6–3 that the president can’t use emergency powers under IEEPA to impose sweeping tariffs. Even two Trump-appointed justices joined the majority.

But the tariffs didn’t stop. Within hours, the administration invoked the 1974 Trade Act to impose new ones—and Trump doubled down in his State of the Union. So what actually changed? And what does the fight over presidential power mean for US businesses, consumers, and the economy heading into the midterms?

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

How Trump transformed the US presidency

How Trump transformed the US presidency

Venezuela after Maduro and Trump unleashed

Venezuela after Maduro and Trump unleashed

