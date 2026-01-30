Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

But today, Singapore is facing a new kind of challenge: navigating a messy, chaotic global order it can’t control. Singapore flourished because of its openness to trade and foreign investment. Singapore prospered by staying neutral and indispensable. But as economic nationalism surges and the US-China rivalry intensifies, that strategy is under threat. In a world forcing countries to choose sides, survival for the city-state depends on resisting that pressure. Can a small, trade dependent island continue to thrive in a world with globalization in retreat?

