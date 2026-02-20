Latest Stories

For months, the administration argued that tariffs on countries ranging from China to Canada to Brazil were justified under emergency powers. The Court disagreed, ruling that Congress, not the president, holds that authority.

The immediate effect: the effective US tariff rate drops sharply. American consumers pay less. US government revenue from tariffs declines. And Trump’s leverage heading into key negotiations, including with Beijing, weakens.

But this doesn’t mean tariffs disappear. The White House has other legal tools it can use. What this ruling does show is something bigger:

“The court is an effective independent check on the executive. Republicans in Congress are not. Impeachment is not. But the court system is.”

Ian breaks down what this means for markets, consumers, global trade, and the balance of power inside the US government.