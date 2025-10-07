US-China AI race: Dueling strategies and potential risks

In this episode of "Ask Ian," Ian Bremmer explores the evolving AI landscape and competition between the US and China.

Both countries lead in AI capabilities but differ in strategy. The US focuses on developing foundational Large Language Models (LLMs), aiming for consumer engagement and significant valuation increases. In contrast, China seeks to deploy AI in core industrial sectors like biotechnology and space. Ian notes that China wants “more efficiency, they want better energy use.”

Ian also highlights a shift in US policy, citing Nvidia's deal with Trump on chip sales to China. He contrasts the geopolitical significance of TikTok to Trump's agenda with how Taiwan matters to Xi Jinping.

Lastly, Ian warns of societal risks due to AI's psychological impact, advocating for stringent regulations and cautioning against unchecked consumer AI deployment: "We need far better regulations, and we need far more safety for society and for our mental and emotional well‑being.”