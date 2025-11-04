Zohran Mamdani and America's political future

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Nov 04, 2025
In this episode of Ask Ian, Ian Bremmer analyzes one of the leading contenders in New York City’s upcoming mayoral race: Zohran Mamdani.
A Democratic Socialist, Mamdani’s rise signals a generational and ideological shift in American politics. “Mamdani represents an urban, educated, professional base,” Ian explains.
But unlike right-wing populism rooted in nationalism and manufacturing, this new movement stems from economic insecurity driven by AI disruption, stagnant hiring, and generational inequality.
The result, Ian says, is a wave of progressive populism the Democratic establishment isn’t prepared for and one Donald Trump hopes to exploit. “President Trump wants Mamdani to win as a foil, as someone he intends to go to war against… Mamdani is more politically expedient and useful.”