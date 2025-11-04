Zohran Mamdani and America's political future

Menu Icon
In this episode of Ask Ian, Ian Bremmer analyzes one of the leading contenders in New York City’s upcoming mayoral race: Zohran Mamdani.

A Democratic Socialist, Mamdani’s rise signals a generational and ideological shift in American politics. “Mamdani represents an urban, educated, professional base,” Ian explains.

But unlike right-wing populism rooted in nationalism and manufacturing, this new movement stems from economic insecurity driven by AI disruption, stagnant hiring, and generational inequality.

The result, Ian says, is a wave of progressive populism the Democratic establishment isn’t prepared for and one Donald Trump hopes to exploit. “President Trump wants Mamdani to win as a foil, as someone he intends to go to war against… Mamdani is more politically expedient and useful.”

