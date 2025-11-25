Is Trump’s trade strategy backfiring abroad?

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Nov 25, 2025
In this “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer tackles a growing question: How is the Trump administration performing as the year wraps up?
The big wild card: a looming Supreme Court ruling that could limit Trump’s authority on tariffs.
He says the strongest pushback is coming “on the international front,” where Trump's leverage is proving weaker than expected.
China is the clearest example. After aggressive tariffs and export controls, Beijing “called America’s raise” and now has Trump moving toward approving advanced Nvidia chip sales in exchange for easier access to critical minerals.
Brazil is also pushing back, despite sweeping US tariffs tied to former president Bolsonaro’s imprisonment.
