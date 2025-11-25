Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Is Trump’s trade strategy backfiring abroad?

Is Trump’s trade strategy backfiring abroad?play icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
In this “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer tackles a growing question: How is the Trump administration performing as the year wraps up?

He says the strongest pushback is coming “on the international front,” where Trump's leverage is proving weaker than expected.

China is the clearest example. After aggressive tariffs and export controls, Beijing “called America’s raise” and now has Trump moving toward approving advanced Nvidia chip sales in exchange for easier access to critical minerals.

Brazil is also pushing back, despite sweeping US tariffs tied to former president Bolsonaro’s imprisonment.

The big wild card: a looming Supreme Court ruling that could limit Trump’s authority on tariffs.

trumptariffschinabrazilsupreme courtinflationtrade