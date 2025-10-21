Japan’s first female prime minister: What Sanae Takaichi means for Japan and Trump

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Full Bio
Oct 21, 2025
A historic first in Japan: Sanae Takaichi has become the country’s first female prime minister.
Speaking from Tokyo, Ian Bremmer explains why her rise marks a turning point for Japan, and why her close alignment with Donald Trump could reshape global politics.
“President Trump is coming to Tokyo, and she is going to show Trump that she's a big fan and friend on the global stage.”
With Takaichi expected to deepen ties with Trump on security, fiscal policy, and culture, Ian calls her victory both symbolically powerful and geopolitically significant.