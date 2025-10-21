Menu Icon
Japan's first female prime minister: What Sanae Takaichi means for Japan and Trump

Japan's first female prime minister: What Sanae Takaichi means for Trump
A historic first in Japan: Sanae Takaichi has become the country’s first female prime minister.

Speaking from Tokyo, Ian Bremmer explains why her rise marks a turning point for Japan, and why her close alignment with Donald Trump could reshape global politics.

“President Trump is coming to Tokyo, and she is going to show Trump that she's a big fan and friend on the global stage.”

With Takaichi expected to deepen ties with Trump on security, fiscal policy, and culture, Ian calls her victory both symbolically powerful and geopolitically significant.

