Latest Stories

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.
In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt examines the implications of President Trump’s threats to take over Greenland and why they alarm Europe.
“It is unheard of, remarkable, and should be unthinkable,” Bildt says, for the United States to try to acquire “the territory of an ally against the wish of that particular country.”
Bildt highlights recent talks in Washington between US, Danish, and Greenlandic officials, where the Danish foreign minister noted a “fundamental disagreement” over the future of Greenland, showing the dispute is far from resolved. While the risk of near-term military action is likely “off the table,” he warns the issue will not fade quietly.
The consequences could be profound. Undermining territorial integrity would damage NATO and could embolden Vladimir Putin. In Bildt’s words, this is “playing with fire.”
