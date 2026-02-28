Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Presented by

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die” play icon

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”

Who comes next in Iran’s leadership succession? Karim Sadjadpour says “almost everyone” inside both Iranian society and the regime is waiting for 86-year-old Ayatollah Khamenei to die. Even elements of the Revolutionary Guards know “this status quo is not tenable,” but fear of surveillance and repression makes any internal coup too risky —for now.

That raises a bigger question: does Khamenei’s looming succession make external military action more tempting or more dangerous? Sadjadpour calls it a “51-49” decision. “Military attack is a gamble,” he warns.

More from GZERO World Clips

President Trump against the world

President Trump against the world

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

Singapore thrived on globalization. Now what?

Can Europe stay united?

Can Europe stay united?

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

How Trump transformed the US presidency

How Trump transformed the US presidency

“We can’t take any chances”: Sen. Gallego moves to block Greenland takeover

“We can’t take any chances”: Sen. Gallego moves to block Greenland takeover

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

Venezuela after Maduro and Trump unleashed

Venezuela after Maduro and Trump unleashed

GZERO Series

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief