“We Can’t Take Any Chances”: Sen. Gallego Moves to Block Greenland Takeover

In this clip from the latest episode of GZERO World, Democratic Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego warns that the Trump administration’s dramatic operation in Venezuela has sparked serious concern in Congress about what could come next—particularly when it comes to Greenland. What once sounded far-fetched, he says, is now being treated as a real possibility.

Gallego explains that lawmakers are preparing War Powers Resolutions and funding restrictions to prevent the White House from launching military action without congressional approval. “After we saw what happened in Venezuela, we can’t really take any chances that these guys are going to do something really crazy there,” he says. The concern is fueled by statements from President Trump and senior aides suggesting that “all options are on the table,” along with the sidelining of Danish officials in direct diplomacy.

While Democrats are leading the charge, Gallego stresses that resistance to a Greenland invasion is bipartisan. Several Republicans, he notes, have publicly opposed the idea, and senators are working together to send a clear message to the White House: there will be no automatic support for unilateral military action. For Gallego, the issue isn’t just Greenland—it’s whether Congress can still act as a check on presidential power before norms erode even further.



