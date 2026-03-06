Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard numbers, in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8

​Bangladeshi women hold placards as they take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)

Bangladeshi women hold placards as they take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)

(Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonMarch 06, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
27.5%: The share of parliamentary seats women hold worldwide, as of Jan. 1, 2026, per a report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union. It’s a modest gain – 0.3 points – from a year prior, but marks an overall slowdown since 2017. The Americas topped the list of regions with the highest share of female parliamentarians, with women making up 35.6% of members across all countries in the region.

0.3: The percentage-point decrease in the global gender gap in 2025, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. The report estimates that 68.8% of the gap has been closed, accounting for factors like economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment (100% implies full gender parity). While no country has achieved this, Iceland continues to lead the world as the only economy to close over 90% of its gender gap to date.

13: The number of United Nations member countries, out of a total of 193, with female heads of state. Ten of the current female leaders are their countries’ first in modern times. Among them are Mia Mottley, who was reelected last month as prime minister of Barbados, and Sanae Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister in 2025.

For more on the role of women in global leadership, make sure to check out GZERO’s interview with the United Nations’ Annemarie Hou at the 2026 Munich Security Conference on how women leaders are shaping foreign policy and peace.
international women's day

Latest Videos

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff powerplay icon
Ian Explains

The Supreme Court checks Trump’s tariff power

Tehran's best and worst-case scenarios
GZERO World Clips

Tehran's best and worst-case scenarios

How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"
Middle East

How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"

What comes next in the US-Israel war with Iran?
Quick Take

What comes next in the US-Israel war with Iran?

Trump & Netanyahu's war plans hit a snag of "utmost concern"
Puppet Regime

Trump & Netanyahu's war plans hit a snag of "utmost concern"

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”
GZERO World Clips

Almost everyone in Iran “just waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die”

More For You

US strikes gold with Venezuela, DRC landslide kills hundreds, Parts of Cuba plunged into darkness again, China’s military budget to grow again

​Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum walk together to deliver a statement, in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026.

REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
1,000: The maximum amount of gold, in kilograms, that Venezuela’s state-owned mining firm Minerven will send to US markets, in a deal reportedly reached between Washington and Caracas on Monday. It is the latest sign of growing commercial ties between the Trump administration and interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez, only two months on from [...]

Fears rise of another South Sudan civil war, Democrats see opening after Texas primary, Shots fired at Toronto synagogue, Iran conflict has India seeking alternative oil sources

A man holding a South Sudan flag takes part in a national day of prayers for peace in Juba, South Sudan, on September 19, 2019.​

A man holding a South Sudan flag takes part in a national day of prayers for peace lead by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir at the state house in Juba, South Sudan, on September 19, 2019.

REUTERS/Jok Solomun
178: The number of people killed in South Sudan on Sunday, according to a local official, after dozens of young gunmen launched a surprise attack in the north of the East African state. Ninety children were among the dead. The attack has exacerbated fears that the country could slide back into civil war, just eight years after the last one ended. [...]

Rwanda sanctioned over fighting in the Congo, Iran conflict rattles markets, and the US warns Americans to flee the Middle East

​U.S. President Donald Trump, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame take part in a signing ceremony at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame take part in a signing ceremony at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
6,500: The number of M23 rebels fighting in Congo. On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on the Rwandan government for allegedly supporting the rebels, who’ve been accused of human rights abuses, despite a peace deal that Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi signed in Washington, D.C., last year. Rwanda disputes the [...]

Foreign nationals become a growing target in the Sahel, Bulgaria’s ex-president to run again, Israel shuts Gaza border again, Shooting in Texas bar

​Military personnel operate during the BAMEX'25 Defense Expo, in Bamako, Mali, November 11, 2025.

Military personnel operate during the BAMEX'25 Defense Expo, in Bamako, Mali, November 11, 2025.

REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
30: The number of foreign nationals who were kidnapped in Mali and Niger in the first 11 months of 2025, according to data from the independent conflict monitor ACLED, up from seven in the preceding three years combined. The Islamist insurgencies in these West African states have been threatening the broader region, but it could now turn into a [...]