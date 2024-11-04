Track the 2024 presidential election race and count the number of electoral votes earned by each candidate with our handy map!

Print it or just download it to your mobile device to keep your own tally of the US electoral count per state as the results are called on election night (or whenever they end up being decided. ) Each state's number of electoral votes is shown below. Maine and Nebraska have a split system of electoral votes, so we've listed the two split votes for each to the right of the main map. The swing states are indicated with a patterned background. Each presidential candidate is vying for the majority and needs at least 270 electoral votes to win the election.

For more background, check our our explanation about the 15 key counties that could determine the outcome, and everything you need to know about the 7 swing states that could decide the election.

US Election 2024: Map the Vote!




