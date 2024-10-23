Menu Icon
Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy
With the US presidential election less than two weeks away, Ian Bremmer weighed in on who could come out on top in his "State of the World" speech at the 2024 GZERO Summit in Tokyo. Bremmer says the US faces a crisis of democracy, but who does he think will win the upcoming election? Watch to hear his prediction.

Click to watch Ian Bremmer’s analysis and his full 2024 "State of the World" speech.
