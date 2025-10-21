Ian Bremmer: “We’re Living in a Post-American Order”

At the 2025 GZERO Summit Japan in Tokyo, Ian Bremmer delivered his annual "State of the World" address, a stark assessment of our “post-American order.”

He warns that no power is willing or able to fill the global vacuum left behind, driving the world deeper into a G-Zero era: more conflict, more impunity, and more instability.

But his message isn’t just about governments, it’s about us: citizens, businesses, and communities who must build cooperation and trust where leadership has failed.

Watch this excerpt from his keynote to understand why Ian believes that the next global crisis will define the new world order, and how empathy and cooperation could still change our trajectory.