Ian Bremmer: “We’re Living in a Post-American Order”

President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
Ian Bremmer
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. Although he might not admit it, Ian is secretly jealous of his puppet’s weekly interviews with the world’s most powerful leaders.
Full Bio
Oct 21, 2025
At the 2025 GZERO Summit Japan in Tokyo, Ian Bremmer delivered his annual "State of the World" address, a stark assessment of our “post-American order.”
He warns that no power is willing or able to fill the global vacuum left behind, driving the world deeper into a G-Zero era: more conflict, more impunity, and more instability.
But his message isn’t just about governments, it’s about us: citizens, businesses, and communities who must build cooperation and trust where leadership has failed.
Watch this excerpt from his keynote to understand why Ian believes that the next global crisis will define the new world order, and how empathy and cooperation could still change our trajectory.