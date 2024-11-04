Menu Icon
Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election

Ian Bremmer & Van Jones on instability & the US election
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
In a live conversation on Substack on Friday, Nov 1, Ian Bremmer and Van Jones talked all things US election and what could happen if either Harris or Trump get elected, including how the election results will impact the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The United States is the most polarized advanced democracy in the world. Political radicalization is public enemy number one for America's democratic institutions. Learning about this new normal will not only help us understand each other at home, but America’s evolving place in a G-Zero world.

Subscribe to both GZERO Media and Van Jones on Substack for more coverage of the US election. Subscribers get access to be the first to watch and comment on Substack livestream discussions, plus other exclusive community features. The conversation was part of the Substack Election Dialogues, a series bringing together influential political figures, writers, and commentators for live video conversations on some the most consequential questions of the political moment.

