Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump's seven calls to Putin

Trump's seven calls to Putin
- YouTube
youtu.be

Bob Woodward's new book "War" claims Trump phoned the Russian president seven times after he left office -- we have exclusive tape of those calls and you won't BELIEVE what you hear. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more of GZERO's award-winning PUPPET REGIME series!

From Your Site Articles
puppet regimeputinputin puppettrumptrump puppetbob woodwardputin trumpus electionrussiaus presidential election 2024

Today In 60 Seconds

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Japan’s new PM: What to expect

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest