The US election: Freedom on the ballot

- YouTube
youtu.be

On GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, we're mere weeks away from Election Day in one of the closest and most tumultuous national elections in American history. Both candidates are making their pitches to voters, and show guest, author and historian Timothy Snyder, argues that what they're really pitching are two different versions of freedom. Snyder discusses the election by drawing from his latest book, “On Freedom,” an exploration into how freedom is used—and often misused—in society and politics.

Snyder argues that America would do well to think about freedom in a more positive light, particularly in terms of freedom "to" rather than freedom "from." Freedom "to" vote, to control your own body, to love whom you want." Rather than freedom "from" oppression, for instance. “Freedom is about a future which is better than the present. Freedom is about all the good things that we might know about and all the good things we have yet to discover. It's not about anger, it's not about barriers.”

In taking a bird’s eye view of the many ways freedom can be interpreted, Snyder zeros in on Ukraine. He reflects on how Ukrainians often use the word “de-occupation” instead of liberation, because he believes that freedom is means towards a better future, rather than the end goal. “The word de-occupation reminds you that that is still just the beginning. You have to clear the rubble, and rebuild the playgrounds, and the buses and the trains have to start running again.”

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

