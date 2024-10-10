US election campaigns head into the homestretch

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Oct. 11, 2024</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">Who were left-wing ministers of the European Parliament mocking when they broke out into a rendition of the anti-fascist anthem “Bella Ciao,” prompting the parliament president, Roberta Metsola, to remind them, “This is not Eurovision”?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The government of Cameroon this week made a special announcement to clarify that President Paul Biya is not:</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Which country deported at least 7,000 Haitians over the past week?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Which former Portuguese colony held an election this week?</p><p><br/></p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Which country looks like it may have already deployed troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine?</p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>